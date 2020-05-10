Coronavirus: 381 more test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi, tally reaches 6,923

NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Sunday said 381 more people have tested positive for coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) in the national capital till midnight, taking the count to 6,923.

According to the health bulletin issued by the the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 2,069 patients have been cured and recovered till date, while 73 deaths have occurred due to the COVID-19 disease.

Central Delhi had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 184 confirmed infections.

The national capital recorded five more deaths due to coronavirus in last 24 hours taking the death toll to 73, the health bulletin said. The total count of active cases in Delhi currently stands at 4,781, the bulletin added.

The data released by DGHS includes the data from 12 midnight May 8 to the same time on May 9.

Delhi, after Maharashtra and Gujarat, is the third-worst affected region by COVID-19 in India.

