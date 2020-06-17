With over 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count surged past 3.5 lakh. The first coronavirus case in India was detected on January 30. The country took 109 days to record one lakh coronavirus cases. The states added 45,072 COVID-19 cases in last four days. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu — the worst-affected states by coronavirus pandemic — saw an explosion of fresh cases in last one week. India recorded over 11,000 cases for the first time on June 13.

Mahrashtra was the only state in India to record over 1 lakh coronavirus cases. More than 2,000 fresh cases have been emerging every day for over two weeks in the state. Coronavirus count in Tamil Nadu inched towards the somber milestone of 50,000. While there were 48,019 coronavirus patients in the southern state, the national capital recorded 44,688 cases.

India recorded the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. The top three worst-hit nations by coronavirus infection were the United States, Brazil and Russia.

The death toll due to coronavirus pandemic saw a record jump on Tuesday. Over 2,000 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. Most of these deaths were unreported earlier. Maharashtra and Delhi confirmed a major chunk of these back-dated fatalities. After a huge data reconciliation, Maharashtra reported 1,328 fatalities on Tuesday. At least 892 of them were from Mumbai. With this, Maharashtra's death toll rose to 5,537.

Delhi recorded 437 deaths related to COVID-19 infection after an audit. The fatalities in the state mounted to 1,837. The national capital overtook Gujarat to record second highest causalities in India.

Coronavirus claimed 11,903 lives in India. The country was in 8th position in for the deaths across the world, as per the real-time global data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, coronavirus infected over 81 lakh people around the world. Over 4.43 lakh people succumbed to death due to COVID-19 pandemic. The US recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases worldwide. More than 20 lakh people tested positive for coronavirus infection.

On a brighter side amid this gloom, over 52% of the total coronavirus patients were recovered from the disease. The recovered patients from the COVID-19 infection zoomed to 186,935.





