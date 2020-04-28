MUMBAI : A total of 42 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 330 and the death toll has risen to 18.

"4 deaths and 42 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area today. Total positive cases in the area stand at 330 and death toll rose to 18," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Share Via