Coronavirus: 42 more test positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi, tally rises to 632

workers line up for food packets at Dharavi after the movement was restricted to contain the pandemic. (Satish Bate/HT)
1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2020, 08:09 PM IST PTI

  • No fresh death from coronavirus has been reported from Dharavi in the last 48 hours, the BMC added
  • New cases were found in Pivala Bangala, Dharavi Cross road, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Muslim Nagar, Azad Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Jalil Compound, Matunga Labour camp localities of Dharavi

MUMBAI : The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Monday said forty-two more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, of Mumbai taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 632.

No fresh death from coronavirus has been reported from Dharavi in the last 48 hours, the BMC added.

The civic officer said the new cases were found in Pivala Bangala, Dharavi Cross road, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Muslim Nagar, Azad Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Jalil Compound, Matunga Labour camp and some other localities of Dharavi.

Considered the biggest slum settlement in Asia, Dharavi has so far reported the death of 20 COVID-19 patients.

