Coronavirus: 42 more test positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi, tally rises to 632

MUMBAI : The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Monday said forty-two more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, of Mumbai taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 632.

No fresh death from coronavirus has been reported from Dharavi in the last 48 hours, the BMC added.

42 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Dharavi today; the total number of positive cases in Dharavi rise to 632 including 20 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/VTzpLJkcpt — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

The civic officer said the new cases were found in Pivala Bangala, Dharavi Cross road, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Muslim Nagar, Azad Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Jalil Compound, Matunga Labour camp and some other localities of Dharavi.

Considered the biggest slum settlement in Asia, Dharavi has so far reported the death of 20 COVID-19 patients.

