India witnessed the biggest spike in the number of deaths due to coronavirus infection as 47 people had passed away in last 24 hours. The death toll in the country has climbed to 590, according to ministry of health and welfare.

India also reported more than 1,200 new cases for the third consecutive day. As many as 1,336 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 18,631.

Maharastra added the highest number of COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. Over 450 new cases were diagnosed in the state. The total number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra has risen to 4,666. Over 220 people died in Maharashtra due to coronavirus infection.

It was followed by Gujarat which reported 196 fresh cases on Monday. Rajasthan registered 98 new cases while Uttar Pradesh saw a hike of 95 COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours.

With 78 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 2,081 in Delhi. Maharashtra and Delhi are the worst affected states by coronavirus outbreak.

The health ministry on Monday said that 80% of coronavirus patients were either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. "Around 15% turn into severe cases and only 5% turn into critical cases," Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry added.

The duration of doubling rate for coronavirus, which was 3.4 days before lockdown, is now 7.5 days, Agarwal added. Meanwhile, the central government has identified 755 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and 1,389 dedicated coronavirus health centres at the central and state levels.

Starting on Monday, India eased the lockdown norms in the least affected places. Authorities allowed limited industry and farming to resume their work maintaining the social distancing and hygiene norms.

Maharashtra government decided to allow the use of ant-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in parts of the state, including Dharavi – Asia's largest slum– as a precautionary measure against the disease. "We will do 75,000 rapid tests soon as the Central government has given us conditional permission for it," state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Share Via