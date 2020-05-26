HYDERABAD: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 2,700 mark, with 48 people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The state has been reporting over 30 cases on a daily basis, but the recovery rate is almost 70%. The total number of covid-19 cases in the state stood at 2,719.

AP recorded 49 new covid-19 cases among foreign returnees. The total number of cases among those who returned from abroad is 111. Besides, 153 migrants, who travelled via AP to reach their home states, have also tested positive for the virus till date. If numbers from both these categories are added to AP’s total cases, the cumulative would be 2,983.

The state government has stopped releasing district-wise data of covid-19 cases. Kurnool district has the highest number of covid-19 cases.

Kurnool and Guntur districts in AP together continue to account for 46% of covid-19 cases.

The bulletin of 18 May said Kurnool had recorded 615 cases, followed by Guntur (417), Krishna (382), Chittoor (191) and Nellore (157) districts.

In Telangana, 62 people had tested positive for covid-19 on Monday, taking the state’s total to 1,920. Of these, 31 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, while 15 were migrants and 18 foreign repatriates.

