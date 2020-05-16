Coronavirus: 48 more test positive in Andhra; recovery rate above 60%

HYDERABAD: The number of coronavirus (covid-19) cases continue to rise in Andhra Pradesh, with 48 more testing positive on Saturday. The state's tally is now at 2,205.

The recovery rate, though, remains above 60%, with 101 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to a media bulletin from the state government, the latest cases are from Chittoor, Guntur, Kadapa, Krishna, Kurnool, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and west Godavari.

In the last few weeks, the state’s covid-19 numbers have been on the rise, about 50 to 80 cases on a daily basis. Kurnool and Guntur districts together account for nearly half or 46% (995) of the total covid-19 cases in the state. The state currently has 803 active cases, while 1,353 patients have recovered so far from the disease.

The state also said 150 migrant workers have tested positive. These migrants are not residents but were crossing Andhra Pradesh to reach their hometowns, said a state government official, who did not want to be named.

As part of the state's lockdown exit plan, 22 clusters, with high number of cases, will have a containment zone of one kilometre, while 103 clusters, which have less than 10 positive cases, will be under a containment zone of about 400 meters.

