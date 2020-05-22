Home > News > India > Coronavirus: 5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally hits 151

DEHRADUN : Five people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday, bringing the number of cases to 151 in the state, according to a state health department bulletin.

Three fresh cases were reported from Dehradun and two from Udham Singh Nagar district, the bulletin said.

A total of 56 patients have so far recovered from the infection, leaving 94 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

One coronavirus patient had died some weeks ago at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout