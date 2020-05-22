Subscribe
Home > News > India > Coronavirus: 5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally hits 151
1 min read . 07:37 PM IST PTI

  • Three fresh cases were reported from Dehradun and two from Udham Singh Nagar distric
  • A total of 56 patients have so far recovered from the infection, leaving 94 active COVID-19 cases in the state

DEHRADUN : Five people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday, bringing the number of cases to 151 in the state, according to a state health department bulletin.

Three fresh cases were reported from Dehradun and two from Udham Singh Nagar district, the bulletin said.

A total of 56 patients have so far recovered from the infection, leaving 94 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

One coronavirus patient had died some weeks ago at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

