Coronavirus: 5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally hits 151

DEHRADUN : Five people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday, bringing the number of cases to 151 in the state, according to a state health department bulletin.

Three fresh cases were reported from Dehradun and two from Udham Singh Nagar district, the bulletin said.

Three fresh cases were reported from Dehradun and two from Udham Singh Nagar district, the bulletin said.

A total of 56 patients have so far recovered from the infection, leaving 94 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

One coronavirus patient had died some weeks ago at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

Topics Coronavirus