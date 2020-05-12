Coronavirus: 6 more test positive for Covid-19 in Noida, tally rises to 230

NOIDA : Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the total tally in the district to 230, officials said.

Also, six people, were today discharged from hospitals after their successful treatment for Covid-19, as the number of cured people in the district reached 141, health authorities said.

A total of 57 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Six of them were positive and 51 people tested COVID-19 negative. The cumulative positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 230, news agency ANI reported.

The district has registered three fatalities due to the deadly viral infection till today, the ANI report said.

6 more #COVID19 cases & 1 more death reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The total number of cases in the district is now at 230, including 141 discharged, 86 active patients & 3 deaths. #Noida pic.twitter.com/dszoogfDhP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2020

So far, 141 of the 230 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 86 active cases in the district,"the agency said.

The district administration has collected total of 4251 samples till today and 484 people are in institutional quarantine in the district.

