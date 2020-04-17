PUNE : The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district in Maharashtra crossed 500 on Friday with 68 new cases reported, as well as three deaths, officials said.

The coronavirus positive cases now stand at 565 while the death toll so far is 48, an official said.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune city is 480, while it is 49 in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, and 36 in the district's rural area. There were also three deaths on Friday," he said.

Separately, Maharashtra today reported only 34 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 12 hours, much lower than the hundreds the state has been confirming over the past week.

The fall in the number of cases can be attributed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC), Mumbai's civic body, decision to change its testing protocol and procedure.

Maharashtra is the first state in India to have crossed the 3,000 mark in the number of positive cases.