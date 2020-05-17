Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Coronavirus: 70 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, tally hits 5,030
A worker sanitizes the general wards of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in the wake of deadly coronavirus 'COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus: 70 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, tally hits 5,030

1 min read . 17 May 2020 ANI

  • There are 1,911 active cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, state health department said
  • With two more fatalities in past 24 hours, total death toll in the state reaches 128 in the state so far

JAIPUR : Two deaths and 70 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,030 on Sunday, said the state Health Department.

Two deaths and 70 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,030 on Sunday, said the state Health Department.

There take been 128 deaths due to the disease in the state so far.

There take been 128 deaths due to the disease in the state so far.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

According to the Health Department, there are 1,911 active cases of coronavirus in the state.

"70 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths have been recorded in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 5,030 and death toll to 128. There are 1,911 active cases of coronavirus in the state," the Health Department stated.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated