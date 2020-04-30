Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported another 71 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,403.

Of the latest cases that were detected, 43 were from Kurnool district alone in AP, which has the highest number of covid-19 cases (27%) in the state. No new deaths were reported today.

According to a bulletin from the AP government, the latest cases were detected from Ananthapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Kadapa, Krishna, Kurnool and Nellore districts. So far in AP, out of the total 1403 cases, 321 people have been discharged from various hospitals post treatment, while 31 people have died after suffering from covid-19.

In AP, out of the total 13 districts, Kurnool (386) has the highest number of covid-19 cases, followed by Guntur (287), Krishna (246) and Nellore (84). These four districts account for 1003 of the total 1403 cases in the state. The 71 new cases reported on Wednesday had tested positive from a pool of 6597 samples, added the bulletin.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday eased the lockdown, permitting industries in green zones to function and also allowed movement of “manpower" from one mandal to another as required (for work) to ensure smooth operations of industries in the state. The development comes even as the state has been witnessing a sharp spike in covid-19 cases over the past week.

The relaxations came after the state government received representations from the industries in districts like Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam etc.

Neighbouring state Telangana reported seven new covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking its total cases to 1,016. All the latest cases in the state were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, which has the highest number of cases in the state compared with other districts.

Share Via