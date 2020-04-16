NEW DELHI: Seventy two families have been put in quarantine in South Delhi after a delivery agent in the area tested positive for covid-19. Some employees who worked in the restaurant from where he picked up food have also been quarantined.

The restaurant has been asked to temporarily shut down even as all its employees have tested negative.

Delhi has the second highest number of positive cases across the country, after Maharashtra, with over 1,500 positive cases. After its highest single day increase of over 350 positive cases on Tuesday, the national capital saw a decline on Wednesday with only 17 positive cases.

The agent had delivered in the Malviya Nagar area through food ordering application -- Zomato.

Officials said the authorities are working to isolate all those who came in contact with the agent and are looking to put them under quarantine. They said all agents in the area were following protocols, including wearing masks and gloves. There are also temperature checks taking place for executives.

“Some of these orders delivered by the restaurant staff were placed on Zomato. We are not sure whether the rider was infected at the time of delivery," Zomato said in a statement.

The statement said that as a precaution, the restaurant where the agent worked has suspended operations. His co-workers have tested negative.

“At Zomato’s end, we are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that our customers, our delivery partners and our restaurant partners are safe," the statement added.

Food delivery comes under essential services and restaurants are allowed to run their kitchen during the lockdown period. Food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy have also tied up with local kirana stores to ensure delivery of groceries as well.