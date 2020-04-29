HYDERABAD: Coronavirus cases continued to shoot up in Andhra Pradesh with 73 more people testing positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The latest cases in AP were detected from Ananthapur (4), Chittoor (3), East Godavari (1), Guntur (29), Kadapa (4), Krishna (13), Kurnool (11), Prakasam (4), Srikakulam (1), Visakhapatnam (1) and West Godavari districts.

According to a bulletin from the AP government, the total number of covid-19 cases in AP as of Wednesday was 1,332. So far, 287 people have recovered, while 31 others have died. In AP, out of the total 13 districts, Kurnool (343) has the highest number of covid-19 cases, followed by Guntur (283), Krishna (236) and Nellore (82). These four districts account for 944 of the total 1,332 cases in the state.

There are 1,014 patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals currently. The 73 new cases reported on Wednesday had tested positive from a pool of 7,727 samples, added the bulletin.

A day ago, state education minister Adimulapu Suresh said examinations for class 10 that were postponed will be held two weeks after the lockdown is lifted, and the state academic calendar will be released as per the HRD ministry's ad-hoc calendar for the new academic year.

A statement from the AP government said Adimulapu had requested union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to grant funds under the central government quota for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGVB) and model schools.

On Tuesday, AP chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said with an average of 1,504 covid-19 tests for every million people, Andhra Pradesh tops the country in terms of number of tests that are being conducted.

According to the state government, as of Wednesday, a total of 88,061 covid-19 tests have been conducted. The death rate among patients as of now is 2.33% in the state, which has in fact surged way past its neighbour Telangana, which has reported new cases in single digits over the last few days. As of Tuesday night, the total cases in Telangana stood at 1,009.





