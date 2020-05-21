Subscribe
Home > News > India > Coronavirus: 776 more test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, tally rises to 13,967
Tamil Nadu witnessed over 700 COVID-19 cases for the second day today

1 min read . 08:00 PM IST PTI

  • 400 people were today discharged after being cured of the illness, 6282 individuals cured so far
  • With seven more fatalities in the state, the death toll rises to 94

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu witnessed over 700 COVID-19 cases for the second day on Thursday and reported seven fatalities, the government said.

The state recorded 776 cases of coronavirus, and the infected included those who had returned from other countries including the US and states like Maharashtra, according to a Health Department bulletin.

As many as seven deaths took the death toll to 94, while the overall positive cases touched 13,967.

According to the bulletin, 400 people were discharged, even as 6,282 individuals have been cured of the illness so far.

