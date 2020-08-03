NOIDA : The Gautam Buddh Nagar athourties in Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 79 new coronavirus cases which pushed the district's tally to 5,509.

The number of active cases in the district rose to 921 today as against 886 on Sunday. The number of active cases in the district showed a steady rise over the past week. There were 886 active cases on Sunday, up from 846 on Saturday, 796 on Friday, 730 on Thursday and 679 on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Health Department said.

The health officials said, so far, 4,545 patients have recovered from the deadly coronavirus in the district, the second highest among districts in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow (4,728).

With 921 active cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 10th among the districts in the Uttar Pradesh in terms of active cases. The maximum number of active cases are in Lucknow (4,345) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,640), Allahabad (1,828), Varanasi (1,756), Bareilly (1,569), Gorakhpur (1,219), Ballia (1,097), Jaunpur (1,070) and Ghaziabad (929).

The recovery rate of patients in the Gautam Buddh Nagar dropped slightly to 82.50% from 82.89% on Sunday. It was 83.31% on Saturday, 83.89% on Friday, 84.77% on Thursday and 85.48% on Wednesday, as per the Uttar Pradesh Health Department data.

The district has also recorded 43 deaths linked to the deadly infection so far, with a mortality rate of 0.78% among positive cases, according to the official data.

There were 40,191 active cases across Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll reached 1,778 with 50 fatalities since Sunday. So far, 55,393 patients have recovered across the state, showed the data.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 18,03,695 today, with 52,972 cases being reported in a day. Recoveries rose to 11,86,203, including 40,574 in past 24 hours. according to the Union Health Ministry data. There are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently while the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has gone up to 65.76%.

