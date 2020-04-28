HYDERABAD: Coronavirus cases continued to mount in Andhra Pradesh as 82 more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, taking the state’s total to 1,259 cases.

Of the latest cases, 40 were from Kurnool, which is the most affected district in the state with 332 cases.

According to a bulletin from the AP government on Tuesday, the latest 82 cases were reported from Ananthapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Kadapa, Krishna, Kurnool and Nellore districts. In AP, out of the total 13 districts, Kurnool (332) has the highest number of covid-19 cases, followed by Guntur (254), Krishna (223) and Nellore (82). These four districts account for 891 of the total 1259 cases in the state.

There are now 970 active cases in the state out of the total 1,259 cases, while 258 have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. The state has reported 31 deaths so far.

The 82 new cases reported tested positive from a pool of 5,783 samples, added the bulletin.

Meanwhile, six family members of Sanjeev Kumar, a member of Parliament from Kurnool and belonging to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), tested positive for covid-19 as well.

In a statement released to the media two days ago, Kumar confirmed that six persons from his family, including two of his brothers, were infected and that they are currently undergoing treatment at the Kurnool government hospital. The MP also appealed to the public to not panic. Four staffers from the AP governor’s office have also reportedly been infected in Vijayawada.

Over the past week, AP has consistently been reporting about 50 to 80 cases a day, which has taken its total cases way past neighbouring Telangana’s 1,003.

