Around 86% of the total coronavirus cases have been confirmed from only 10 states in India, the health ministry said today. Mahrashtra and Tamil Nadu — these two states accounted for 50% of the active COVID-19 cases in India.

India reported over 9 lakh coronavirus cases since the outbreak. The first case was detected in Kerala on January 30. The total number of active coronavirus cases stood at 311,565. Few other states such as Karnatake, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat and Assam contributed 36% of the total active coronavirus cases in the country.

With 260,924 cases, Maharashtra recorded the highest number COVID-19 cases in India. After that, Tamil Nadu witnessed the most number of coronavirus cases. The total number of cases in the southern state stood at 142,798. These two states reported 154,134 active COVID-19 cases in India.

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection were on a continuous rise. At present, the recovered cases of COVID-19 were about 1.8 times more the number of active cases, said Rajesh Bhushan, officer on special duty, health ministry. The number of recovered patients from the coronavirus infection stood at 571,460.

The national average of COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 63%. At least 20 states confirmed more recoveries than the national average. Of these states Uttar Pradesh recorded a recovery rate of 64%, Odisha 67%, Assam 65%, Gujarat 70%, Tamil Nadu 65%, Bhushan said.

The death toll from the coronavirus infection increased to 23,727 today. India reported one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world, the health ministry reiterated.

Observing that the cost of COVID-19 treatment varies from state to state, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it cannot regulate the cost. The apex court asked the health ministry to hold a meeting with the petitioner and consider if some guidelines can be issued to states over the same. The cost of treatment varies from state to state, chief justice of India Bobde said.





