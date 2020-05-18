Coronavirus: 9 employees of OPPO in Greater Noida test positive for Covid-19

"As an organisation that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated COVID-19 testing for 3,000 plus employees, for which results are awaited," OPPO India said."Will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises," said the company.