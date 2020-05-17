Coronavirus: 92 more test positive for COVID-19 in Indore, death toll hits 100

INDORE : The number of coronavirus cases in Indore rose to 2,470 after 92 more people tested positive for the disease in the worst hit Madhya Pradesh district in last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Indore rose to 2,470 after 92 more people tested positive for the disease in the worst hit Madhya Pradesh district in last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

The number of deaths in the district reached the 100- mark after a 46-year-old man succumbed to the disease here on Friday, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

The number of deaths in the district reached the 100- mark after a 46-year-old man succumbed to the disease here on Friday, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The state has so far reported 244 deaths.

The COVID-19 death rate in Indore was 4.05% as of Sunday morning. The fatality rate has been below 5% since last 22 days, as per the data analysis.

Till Saturday, 2,378 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district. With 92 more people testing positive for the disease, the number of such cases has now gone up to 2,470, Jadia said.

So far, 1,119 patients have been discharged from hospitals here after recovery, another health official said.

The coronavirus outbreak was reported in the district on March 24, when four persons tested positive for the deadly infection.

Curfew was clamped in the city limits the next day, while strict lockdown was enforced elsewhere in the district to contain the spread of the infection.

Topics Coronavirus