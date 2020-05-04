Coronavirus: 97 test positive of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, tally rises to 2,742

LUCKNOW : The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has increased to 2,742, with 97 people testing positive for the infection, officials said on Monday.

There are 1,939 active cases in the state, principal secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 2,742 COVID-19 cases till now, he said, adding that of them 758 have recovered while 43 have died.

Coronavirus cases have so far been reported in 64 of the 75 districts in the state.

The highest 14 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by seven in Moradabad, six in Meerut, four in Kanpur, two in Firozabad and one each in Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura, Shrawasti, Ghaziabad, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahar and Lucknow.

He said 3,328 samples were sent for testing on Sunday and 4,021 samples in all were tested along with the previous ones.

He said 2,024 people have been kept in isolation, while 11,049 people are in quarantine.

Prasad also said tests were being conducted in 20 laboratories in the state.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated