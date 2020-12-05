Coronavirus: Active cases near 4 lakh mark as recoveries outpace daily increase

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 95-lakh mark on Saturday with 36,652 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As many as 96,08,211 cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country so far, including 4,09,689 active cases and 90,58,822 recoveries. With 512 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,39,700.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for Covid-19 conducted in the country reached 14,58,85,512, of these, 11,57,763 Covid-19 tests were done yesterday.

Today is the 27th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20.

The 512 new fatalities include 127 from Maharashtra, 73 from Delhi, 52 from West Bengal, 29 each from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, 20 from Punjab, 19 from Haryana, 15 from Chhattisgarh and 13 from Karnataka.

A total of 1,39,700 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 47,599 from Maharashtra followed by 11,834 from Karnataka, 11,762 from Tamil Nadu, 9,497 from Delhi, 8,628 from West Bengal, 7,877 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,020 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,882 from Punjab and 4,049 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via