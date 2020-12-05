Coronavirus: Active cases near 4 lakh mark as recoveries outpace daily increase

A total of 1,39,700 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 47,599 from Maharashtra followed by 11,834 from Karnataka, 11,762 from Tamil Nadu, 9,497 from Delhi, 8,628 from West Bengal, 7,877 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,020 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,882 from Punjab and 4,049 from Gujarat.