Coronavirus: 'Allow 2nd Covid booster dose,' doctors tell Health Minister

In a virtual meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday, doctors suggested allowing the second booster shots in the country as fear of another Covid wave looms in the country. Yesterday, Mandaviya convened a meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Covid-19 preparedness, situation, and awareness.
In a virtual meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday, doctors suggested allowing the second booster shots in the country as fear of another Covid wave looms in the country. Yesterday, Mandaviya convened a meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Covid-19 preparedness, situation, and awareness.
Dr JA Jayalal, former president of the IMA, said they have asked the government to consider the fourth dose for the population, especially for healthcare workers and frontline workers, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
Dr JA Jayalal, former president of the IMA, said they have asked the government to consider the fourth dose for the population, especially for healthcare workers and frontline workers, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
Other suggestions that were made in the meeting were-mask mandate in crowded areas, and closer coordination between experts from different states via instant messaging tools.
Other suggestions that were made in the meeting were-mask mandate in crowded areas, and closer coordination between experts from different states via instant messaging tools.
Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh, national president of IMA pointed out that the coverage of booster doses in India is only about 30%. Therefore, he has asked Mandaviya to ensure that the maximum number of people take the precautionary doses.
Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh, national president of IMA pointed out that the coverage of booster doses in India is only about 30%. Therefore, he has asked Mandaviya to ensure that the maximum number of people take the precautionary doses.
The meeting came to ramp up Covid-19 surveillance amid rising cases globally, especially in China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. However, the situation of the Covid pandemic is entirely different in India. The average number of new Covid cases in India recorded over a 7-day period has gradually decreased from a little under 300 on December 1 to 163 on December 25.
The meeting came to ramp up Covid-19 surveillance amid rising cases globally, especially in China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. However, the situation of the Covid pandemic is entirely different in India. The average number of new Covid cases in India recorded over a 7-day period has gradually decreased from a little under 300 on December 1 to 163 on December 25.
During the meeting, Mandaviya also stressed the importance of preventing an infodemic and sharing only authentic and verified information on Covid-19, and urged doctors to educate the public on various aspects of the disease and its prevention and management.
During the meeting, Mandaviya also stressed the importance of preventing an infodemic and sharing only authentic and verified information on Covid-19, and urged doctors to educate the public on various aspects of the disease and its prevention and management.
"You have been our ambassadors during the country's fight against Covid. I value your contribution and salute the selfless dedication and service of healthcare professionals. I urge you to be our partners and ambassadors to prevent an infodemic by educating the public on various aspects of the disease and its prevention and management aspects," he said.
"You have been our ambassadors during the country's fight against Covid. I value your contribution and salute the selfless dedication and service of healthcare professionals. I urge you to be our partners and ambassadors to prevent an infodemic by educating the public on various aspects of the disease and its prevention and management aspects," he said.
He emphasised mitigating even the slightest sense of panic in citizens by making them aware of current status of Covid-19 data, the vaccination programme, and government efforts, the statement said.
He emphasised mitigating even the slightest sense of panic in citizens by making them aware of current status of Covid-19 data, the vaccination programme, and government efforts, the statement said.
He cautioned against complacency. He appealed for following the policy of 'test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour' and uptake of precautionary doses for the vulnerable groups.
He cautioned against complacency. He appealed for following the policy of 'test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour' and uptake of precautionary doses for the vulnerable groups.
Separately, India will hold a mock drill on Tuesday to check the preparedness of health facilities to deal with any spurt in Covid-19 cases.
Separately, India will hold a mock drill on Tuesday to check the preparedness of health facilities to deal with any spurt in Covid-19 cases.
Five foreign nationals, four of them from Thailand and one from Myanmar, tested positive for Covid upon arrival in Bihar on a pilgrimage on 26 December.
Five foreign nationals, four of them from Thailand and one from Myanmar, tested positive for Covid upon arrival in Bihar on a pilgrimage on 26 December.
Altogether 33 foreigners were tested during the weekend, out of whom four females and one male tested positive. The condition of all the infected persons, who are in the age group of 35 to 75 years, was stable and they have been kept in isolation.
Altogether 33 foreigners were tested during the weekend, out of whom four females and one male tested positive. The condition of all the infected persons, who are in the age group of 35 to 75 years, was stable and they have been kept in isolation.
India saw a single-day rise of 196 new coronavirus infections yesterday, while active cases marginally increased to 3,428, according to Union Health Ministry data.
India saw a single-day rise of 196 new coronavirus infections yesterday, while active cases marginally increased to 3,428, according to Union Health Ministry data.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.