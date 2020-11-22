To ramp up the medical infrastructure in the national capital to deal with the surge in cases of coronavirus, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that the number of COVID and ICU beds was increased in the hospitals.

While addressing a daily press briefing, Jain said, "We have increased the number of beds in hospitals. As many as 17,292 COVID-19 beds available in Delhi out of which 7700 beds are empty as of now. Intensive care unit (ICU) beds have also been increased by 400, more will be added in the days to come. Around 250 ICU beds will be increased in private hospitals too."

Delhi on Saturday reported 5,879 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases to 5,23,117.

According to Delhi government health bulletin, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 8,270 as 111 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

"Yesterday, 5,879 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Delhi while the positivity rate was around 12%," Jain added.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi exceeded Rapid Antigen Tests and as many as 250 new ventilators were delivered to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) hospital to expand the COVID-19 treatment capacity in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Sunday.

The Home Ministry also informed that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had begun recruitment of additional 207 junior residents to increase their medical staff in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Infrastructure ramped up in Delhi

1) The number of real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction tests in Delhi have surpassed the number of rapid antigen tests on Friday.

2) A total of 250 ventilators have been delivered to the DRDO hospital and are being installed.

3) The house-to-house survey, as directed by Shah, has started in Delhi and till Friday, 3,70,729 people have been surveyed.

4) AIIMS has also started the process for recruitment of additional 207 Junior Resident doctors, the spokesperson said.

