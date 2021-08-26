New Delhi: Unemployment continues to remain among the top concerns for urban Indians, a monthly survey by Ipsos has revealed. Concerns around the pandemic—that is now in its second year—also continue to worry adults the world over, it said.

The survey was conducted in 28 countries with 19,010 adult respondents.

Concerns around both unemployment and covid-19 are higher among urban Indians compared to their global counterparts, according to the findings of the survey. “Coronavirus and unemployment continue to sit at the top as the two biggest worries, both for urban Indians and global citizens," it said.

However, Indians are reporting an overall improvement in sentiment.

“While the worry levels are higher among urban Indians versus global citizens, the overall sentiment of urban Indians is optimistic vis-à-vis global citizens with at least 63% of the urban Indians polled believing India is moving in the right direction, while global citizens are pessimistic with 64% believing their country is on wrong track," Ipsos said in its note.

In fact, of the markets surveyed globally—those that are most optimistic were—Saudi Arabia followed by India and Australia. Those surveyed in Columbia and Turkey are most pessimistic.

Due to the pandemic and the ensuring economic instability in global economies, other issues faced by households are further getting amplified. “The poor have been subsisting somehow, deeply impacted due to the pandemic. Even education continues to be impacted as children are not yet vaccinated," Ipsos said.

“Urban Indians are a resilient bunch. While they, too, get baffled by these macro issues of the coronavirus and joblessness, they do not let their spirits deflate in the process but adapt and trudge forward," said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

