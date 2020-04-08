Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh reports 15 more cases

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 15 new cases of coronavirus (covid-19). These cases are from Nellore, Krishna and Chittoor districts in the state.

The state has so far reported four deaths, while six have recovered and been discharged from their respective hospitals.

Andhra Pradesh's tally of infected patients has reached 329, with most linked to those who had attended a religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat, a sect of Sunni Islam, at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz mosque mid-March.

Over 1,000 people from the state had attended the event. The state government has traced most of them and tested their samples.

Of the total 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh, the highest number of covid-19 cases have been reported from Kurnool at 74, followed by Nellore and Guntur.

In the neighbouring state of Telangana, the total number of cases has risen to 404. Hyderabad police has booked six Malaysian nationals under various acts for not reporting their whereabouts and instead were found hiding in a mosque.

Of the total 404 people, 348 are undergoing treatment, while 45 have been discharged and 11 have died.

Earlier this week, Telangana chief minister K Chandrahsekhar Rao (KCR) appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the 21-day nationwide lockdown that ends on 14 April, by one or two weeks, to contain the spread of covid-19.

KCR said this was the only solution to curb the virus’ spread. He added that tests on those who attended the congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz will be completed by Thursday.