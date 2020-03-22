Coronavirus: Assam's 4-year-old girl who was suspected of virus tests negative

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the 4-year-old child who was suspected of novel coronavirus and tested in Jorhat Medical College and Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh on Saturday, has been found negative. He also added that following the test results, there is no COVID-19 positive case in Assam so far.

Earlier, the state reported its first case of novel coronavirus with the initial test of a four-and-a-half-year-old-girl in Jorhat district with no travel history abroad turning out to infected by the virus, according to Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati.

"We have sent the sample to ICMR-RMRC laboratory at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district for a recheck. The result is expected tomorrow afternoon," she told PTI.

The deputy commissioner had informed that the girl's family hailed from Pulibor area in the district and they had recently travelled from Bihar in a train to Mariani in Jorhat.

"The girl, her sister and her mother came to Jorhat on March 19. Health workers visited the family on March 20 and brought them to JMCH as the girl exhibited symptoms. A sample was taken for testing and today evening, the result came," she said.

However, the current report shows that the patient has been tested negative.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 cases in India rose to 315 on Saturday after more than 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

"Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country as on 21 March including foreign nationals is 315," the Health Ministry said late Saturday.

