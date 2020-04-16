Coronavirus: Bengaluru to have its own COVID-19 mobile testing booths

NEW DELHI : Karnataka government on Thursday said the state capital Bengaluru would have its own mobile booths very soon for testing the coronavirus infection amid the rising cases of the deadly infection in the city.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today inaugurated a mobile covid-19 testing booth in Bengaluru. He said these mobile booths would start working in all wards of the Bengaluru to collect throat swab samples of persons suspected with covid-19 infection, news agency ANI reported.

A week earlier, Kerala had announced the deployment of indigenously developed a walk-in sample collection kiosk to test patients showing symptoms of coronavirus. The kiosk, modelled on those used in South Korea, does not require health workers to wear protective gear.

Separately, A 66-year old man from Bengaluru, became the thirteenth coronavirus related fatality in the state, Health Department officials said today.

The elderly patient, who was on ventilator support since April 10, died yesterday at Victoria Hospital in the state capital, officials added.

The officials said 11 out of the 170 districts identified as hotspots in the country are from Karnataka.

Bengaluru, with 71 people testing positive, topped the state with the most number of cases, followed by Mysuru 58 and Belagavi 19. Of 80 patients discharged so far, 35 are from Bengaluru, 12 from Mysuru, eight each from Chikkaballapura, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada. While among the dead are three from Kalaburagi, two each from from Bengaluru urban and Chikkaballapura and one each from Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijapura, Gadag and Tumakuru.

