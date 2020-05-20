Anticipating a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai is adding 100 beds daily in its hospitals, a senior official said Wednesday. BMC expects the covid tally to breach the 35,000 mark by the time lockdown 4.0 ends on 31 May, even as the doubling rate of patients has slowed in last few weeks.

“Since we are nearing the peak in Mumbai, we are getting 800-1000 patients on an average every day. Considering 15% of the positive cases require hospitalization, there have been about 100-200 admissions per day," said Manisha Mhaiskar, principal secretary on special deputation to the BMC to manage hospital-related matters.

“Presently we are commissioning 100 hospital beds on an average in two to three wards every day. We are also vigorously monitoring patient discharges and transfers to ensure vacant beds for new patients," Mhaiskar added.

Presently, there are about 5,000 hospital beds dedicated to covid patients, of which 4,000 are in public and the remaining at private hospitals in Mumbai, with more than three-quarters already occupied.

About 1,700 beds will be added in BMC-run municipal hospitals by month end and private hospitals have also agreed to give 2,000 beds for covid-19 care to BMC, Mhaiskar said.

The municipal corporation of greater Mumbai, which covers a population of 12.5 million living between Colaba in the south to Mulund, Mankhurd, and Dahisar in the north, is spearheading the city’s fight against the novel coronavirus, which has so far claimed 800 lives and infected 22,746 people in the city, making it the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

Besides dedicated covid-19 hospital (DCH) beds, BMC is also adding 1,000 ICU beds that should be operational within a week.

Increasing the hospital bed capacity becomes imperative as the onset of monsoon in June may bring in its own set of health-challenges for Mumbai residents and the municipal body wants to be prepared for the same. “BMC plans to have a total of about 10,000 hospital beds for covid-19 care by month end," said Mhaiskar.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated