New Delhi: The novel coronavirus causing covid-19 can cause damage even after the recovery phase, the government cautioned on Tuesday.

The union health ministry said that new dimensions of post-Covid sub-acute morbidities are coming to the fore such as respiratory symptoms, immunological reactions in children and fibrosis in lung etc.

In this context, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who tested negative for covid-19 last week was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as he has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last 3-4 days. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care, the hospital said in a bulletin.

“We will use the treatment modalities available with us as and when required to deal with such cases. It is happening to an extent, but not at a dangerously alarming levels. But we should remain all the more careful because this virus may cause damage after recovery phase too," said Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog during a press conference on covid-19.

“The scientific and medical community is keeping an eye on it. It's an unfolding story, the medical fraternity is responding and it is expected that they will put out data and information in a systematic way," he said.

As India’s total tally of covid-19 cases in Tuesday crossed 27 lakhs and death touching 53000, the country is aggressively working to make covid-19 vaccines available.

According to the government, one vaccine is in the stage of phase-3 trials, the other two are also progressing well and are in the phase 1-2 of clinical trials.

“We have reviewed all these vaccine candidates. These are progressing well and their developments are taking place in a reassuring manner", said Paul. “The outline of vaccine administration and supply chain is ready. As and when required, detailed and micro-level planning for vaccine administration based on a scientific approach according to the characteristics of the vaccine will be adopted", he added.

The government is holding discussions with the vaccine manufacturers to know about the facilitations they are expecting from the Government ranging from approvals to pricing.

“We requested the vaccine manufacturers to indicate what possible prices could be. Pricing is very complex as some of these vaccines are at an early stage," said Paul.

“We have some insights into what the price range could be, but this is an information that will be refined as we move along," said Paul adding that individual vaccine manufacturers have been requested to provide more clear-cut data on their individual production capacities and how their capacities would pan out with time, encouraging them very actively to ramp up capacity with facilitations. Paul said that India has huge potential and capacity in vaccine manufacturing.

The government has also increased its testing capacity. More than 3 crore tests conducted so far, while 8,99,864 tests, which is the highest number of tests in a single day, have been conducted in last 24 hours. At the same time, the count of recovered patients has also gone up to more than 19.70 lakhs (2.93 times of active cases), while the active cases are only 25% of total cases.

The average daily count of recovered cases is now more than 55,000 and the Case Fatality Rate is at 1.92%, union health ministry said.

Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary said that in spite of the increase in testing, the daily average rate of positivity remains low. It has decreased from 10.03 % in the first week of July to 7.72% over the last 7 days. The daily positivity rate varies between 7-8% everyday nowadays, while 73.18% patients have recovered and discharged till date.

“All this is happening because of increased testing, consisting of both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests; as a result of which patients are being identified sooner and treatment starting at an early phase. The seven-day rolling (weekly) average of case fatality ratio shows it to be diminishing from 2.89% in the first week of July to 1.94% at present,"’said Bhushan adding that however the aim remains to bring down the case fatality ratio to below 1%.

“Though the weekly update of covid-19 situation looks reassuring, the challenge has not gone away entirely. There is quite a big susceptible population in the country, so the virus still has the chance to harm us,"’said Bhushan.

