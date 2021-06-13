The researchers found that 16% of surfaces from Covid-19 patient rooms had detectable SARS-CoV-2, although infectivity was not assessed
None of the healthcare workers caring for patients in the study tested positive for the virus
A new study published by the University of California San Diego described how coronavirus persists on surfaces in hospitals.
The researchers found that 16% of surfaces from Covid-19 patient rooms had detectable SARS-CoV-2 RNA, although infectivity was not assessed. The highest prevalence was in floor samples next to patient beds (39%) and directly outside their rooms (29%).