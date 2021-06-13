A new study published by the University of California San Diego described how coronavirus persists on surfaces in hospitals.

The researchers found that 16% of surfaces from Covid-19 patient rooms had detectable SARS-CoV-2 RNA, although infectivity was not assessed. The highest prevalence was in floor samples next to patient beds (39%) and directly outside their rooms (29%).

"Covid-19 positive samples had higher bacterial phylogenetic diversity in both human and surface samples and higher biomass in floor samples," the research added.

The researchers informed that they collected 972 samples from hospitalised patients with Covid-19, their health care providers, and hospital surfaces before, during, and after admission.

None of the healthcare workers caring for patients in the study tested positive for the virus, the research added.

The study focused on one hospital, but the researchers expect they would find similar results in any hospital treating patients with coronavirus.

