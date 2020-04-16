MUMBAI : The tally of coronavirus patients in Mumbai crossed the 2,000-mark on Thursday with 107 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to a BMC release, 107 new persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 2,043.

During the same period, three more patients died due to the pandemic in the city, taking the toll to 116, it said.

The BMC said another 21 people have recovered from the disease. With this, the number of cured cases now stood at 202 in the city.

The civic body also said it has admitted 299 people in hospitals due to possible Covid-19 infection.