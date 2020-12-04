Coronavirus caseload in India surges to 95.71 lakh with 36,595 fresh cases

For the fifth straight day, India's daily coronavirus cases rose by less than 40,000, according to the health ministry data on Friday. The country recorded 36,595 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The country's Covid-19 caseload rose to 95.71 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the infection crossed 90 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.20%, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The country's Covid-19 caseload rose to 95.71 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the infection crossed 90 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.20%, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The overall Covid-19 infections mounted to 95,71,559 while the death toll climbed to 1,39,188 with 540 new fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 90,16,289. Now, the coronavirus case fatality rate stands at 1.45%.

Meanwhile, active coronavirus caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh.There are 4,16,082 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.35% of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's daily rate has fallen since the south Asian nation reported the world’s highest such tallies through most of August and September, despite a busy festival season last month that experts had warned could trigger a spike in infections.

Its tally is now at 9.57 million and remains the world’s second-highest after the United States, where there have been nearly 14 million infections.

Deaths in India rose by 540, the ministry said, with the total now at 139,188.

