Over 65 students have so far tested positive for Covid-19 at IIT Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Out of these, nearly 60 cases are active, said deputy CMHO P Singh.

"Block G3 on campus declared a micro-containment zone. Most of the positive students travelled from Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jaipur," said Singh.

Also Read | Inside the march of virus variants

The infection count stood at 52 last week when the students joined the institute to attend practical classes.

All the Covid-positive students have been quarantined at one of the hostels on the IIT campus.

"All anti-Covid precautions are being taken. Two hostel buildings have been reserved for keeping the students and staff, both academic and non-academic, after the contact-tracing of the positive students," spokesperson Amardeep Sharma had earlier said.

“We ensured that every student coming from home went to a designated isolation ward directly from the main gate, where the swab samples of students with symptoms were taken and sent to AIIMS for the tests," he added.

IIT Jodhpur has 11 hostel buildings on its campus and with students coming in hoards for practical sessions, the administration has been taking every possible measure to keep the situation under control, the college stated.

New restrictions in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside amid a surge in Covid cases.

According to the guidelines issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, the government also restricted the number of people at social gatherings to a maximum of 100.

College classes, except for final-year students, will remain suspended during the period but students can take their practical exams with prior permission.

Nursing and medical colleges will remain functional as earlier.

As per the guidelines, night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am. Dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours has been prohibited while home delivery of food has been allowed.

The Rajasthan government also advised people not to undertake inter-state travel.

Cases in Rajasthan

The state on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus infections which pushed the tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829, according to an official report.

One death each was reported from Ajmer and Nagaur districts, it said. The fresh cases included the highest of 258 in Jaipur, 225 in Kota and 194 in Jodhpur, the report issued here said. A total of 3,23,618 people have recovered from Covid-19 and the number of active cases at present is 12,878, it said.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via