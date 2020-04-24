Coronavirus cases cross 23000 in India, big jump in new cases. State-wise status2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2020, 09:49 AM IST
- Currently, there are 17,610 active coronavirus patients in the country
- 1,684 new coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours
With about 10 days to go for the Lockdown 2.0 to end, the total number of coronavirus cases in India moved higher to 23,077, showed figures released by the health ministry today morning. 1,684 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in past 24 hours. The death toll from coronavirus rose to 718 as 37 casualties reported in 24 hours. 4,748 people, who were infected with Covid-19, have been discharged or cured of the virus.
Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 6,430 cases and 283 casualties.
Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 22
Andhra Pradesh - 895
Arunachal Pradesh - 1
Assam - 36
Bihar - 153
Chandigarh - 27
Chhattisgarh - 36
Delhi - 2376
Goa - 7
Gujarat - 2624
Haryana - 272
Himachal Pradesh - 40
Jammu and Kashmir - 427
Jharkhand - 53
Karnataka - 445
Kerala -447
Ladakh - 18
Madhya Pradesh - 1699
Maharashtra - 6430
Manipur - 2
Meghalaya - 12
Mizoram - 1
Odisha - 90
Puducherry - 7
Punjab - 277
Rajasthan -1964
Tamil Nadu - 1683
Telangana - 960
Tripura - 2
Uttarakhand - 47
Uttar Pradesh - 1510
West Bengal - 514
In India, over 5 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus so far, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A top health ministry official said that about 3,773 dedicated COVID hospitals, health centres and care centres with capacity of 1,94,026 isolation beds, 24,644 ICU beds and 12,371 ventilators have been readied across the country and the capacity is being increased every day.
Across the world, the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 27 lakh, according to latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll has gone above 1.9 lakh. In the US, coronavirus cases has topped has the world's largest number of coronavirus cases at over 8.68 lakh and the country has reported close to 50,000 deaths.
Spain (21,393 cases and 22,157 deaths), Italy(189,973 cases and 25,549 deaths), France (159,460 cases and 21,889 deaths) are among the other badly hit countries.