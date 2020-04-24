With about 10 days to go for the Lockdown 2.0 to end, the total number of coronavirus cases in India moved higher to 23,077, showed figures released by the health ministry today morning. 1,684 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in past 24 hours. The death toll from coronavirus rose to 718 as 37 casualties reported in 24 hours. 4,748 people, who were infected with Covid-19, have been discharged or cured of the virus.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 6,430 cases and 283 casualties.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 22

Andhra Pradesh - 895

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 36

Bihar - 153

Chandigarh - 27

Chhattisgarh - 36

Delhi - 2376

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 2624

Haryana - 272

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir - 427

Jharkhand - 53

Karnataka - 445

Kerala -447

Ladakh - 18

Madhya Pradesh - 1699

Maharashtra - 6430

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 90

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 277

Rajasthan -1964

Tamil Nadu - 1683

Telangana - 960

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 47

Uttar Pradesh - 1510

West Bengal - 514

In India, over 5 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus so far, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A top health ministry official said that about 3,773 dedicated COVID hospitals, health centres and care centres with capacity of 1,94,026 isolation beds, 24,644 ICU beds and 12,371 ventilators have been readied across the country and the capacity is being increased every day.

Across the world, the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 27 lakh, according to latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll has gone above 1.9 lakh. In the US, coronavirus cases has topped has the world's largest number of coronavirus cases at over 8.68 lakh and the country has reported close to 50,000 deaths.

Spain (21,393 cases and 22,157 deaths), Italy(189,973 cases and 25,549 deaths), France (159,460 cases and 21,889 deaths) are among the other badly hit countries.