The coronavirus cases in Delhi surged past 30,000 today. Over 1,300 people tested positive in the capital in last 24 hours. The death toll in the state rose to 905. Delhi was the third state to record 30,000 cases in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Doctors and public health experts warn the city has yet to hit its peak and numbers are expected to keep rising through June and July. The coronavirus count in the state will touch the grim milestone of 1 lakh by June end, said Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday. To tackle the situation the Delhi government will need at least 15,000 beds, he added.

Delhi's COVID-19 count likely to reach 44,000 by the middle of this month, Sisodia told. The doubling rate of coronavirus infection in the national capital is 12-13 days, added Delhi deputy chief minister.

Delhi deputy chief minister also confirmed that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 infection in the state, according to the central government officials. "Officers of central government were present at the meeting and they said that there is no community spread in Delhi as of now so it need not be discussed," Sisodia told.

