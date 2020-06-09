The coronavirus cases in Delhi is likely reach 5.5 lakh by the end of July, warned state deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia today. The coronavirus cases in Delhi has been on steep rise for the last few days. The total number of coronavirus patients in the national capital has inched towards 30,000-mark today.

Following the trend, the coronavirus cases will reach the grim milestone of 1 lakh-mark by June end, said Sisodia. To tackle the situation the Delhi government will need at least 15,000 beds, he added.

Delhi's COVID-19 count likely to reach 44,000 by the middle of this months, he said. The doubling rate of coronavirus infection in the national capital is 12-13 days, added Delhi deputy chief minister.

In a relief to the residents of Delhi, Manish Sisodia confirmed that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 infection in Delhi, according to the central government officals. "Officers of central government were present at the meeting and they said that there is no community spread in Delhi as of now so it need not be discussed," Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has developed a mild fever and a sore throat. He has undergone a coronavirus test today.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated