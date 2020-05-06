Home > News > India > Coronavirus cases in Delhi reach 5,104. Number of cases doubling in 11 days

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that 5,104 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital so far and added that the number of cases is doubling in 11 days.

"There are a total number of 5,104 positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi, of which 206 cases were added yesterday. There were no new deaths yesterday. However, 92 people are currently in ICUs and 17 people on ventilators," Jain said while speaking to reporters here.

He said that 1,468 patients, which is 31 percent of the total, have recovered after treatment.

"The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is at 11 days. A few days ago, the doubling rate was at 13 days and now it is at 11 days. There were many pending reports of test which has come now, spiking the figure as a result," Jain said.

"There was a time when the doubling rate had reached 4-5 days. We will be a little more comfortable when the rate reaches 20 days," he added.

The Minister said that people coming to Delhi from other states will have to go through a medical test and added that they will be kept under home or institutional quarantine.

Speaking about crowds at liquor shops across the city, he said, "Social distancing should be observed outside liquor shops. Actions are being taken to ensure that social distancing is maintained there. If it is not followed, we will look into what can be done. If shop owners are negligent, their shops can be sealed."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Companies are working on a range of solutions and products -- from N95 masks to thermal cameras and ventilators to affordable testing kits (PTI)

Companies fight coronavirus with tech solutions

3 min read . 03:09 PM IST
West Bengal government earlier termed 72 fatalities as deaths due to co-morbidities (MINT_PRINT)

West Bengal coronavirus update: Huge spike in death toll, 80 deaths in two days

2 min read . 02:53 PM IST
Maharashtra and Gujarat continued to report high number of COVID-19 cases (PTI)

Coronavirus cases in India near 50,000, death toll at 1,694. State-wise tally

2 min read . 11:24 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout