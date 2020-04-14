(Photo: PTI)
Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 1,561, death toll at 30

1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2020, 11:06 PM IST PTI

Out of the total cases, 30 patients have been discharged and one has migrated out of the countr

New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday increased to 1561, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 1,080 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March.

By Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1510 including 28 deaths.

With two more fatalities reported, the death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi has risen to 30.

Out of the total cases, 30 patients have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

