A man rides a bike through a deserted road, in New Delhi. (ANI)
Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2376, death toll mounts to 50: Authorities

1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2020, 09:37 PM IST PTI

  • Of the total number of 50 fatalities reported till date, 27 of the deceased were aged 60 years and above
  • With two more fatalities, the death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi has risen to 50

NEW DELHI : The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 2376, with 128 new cases and two fresh deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.

Of the total number of 50 fatalities reported till date, 27 of the deceased were aged 60 years and above, making over 52 per cent of the total death cases, they said.

Thirteen of them were aged between 50-59 years and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

By Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,248 with 48 deaths.

With two more fatalities, the death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi has risen to 50.

