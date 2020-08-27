Coronavirus cases in Delhi start rising again after nearly 1700 cases in a day

"There has been a marginal increase in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. We cannot let the condition to become worse. After August 17, daily cases are around 1,200-1,500. 1,693 new cases have been reported. Recovery rate is more than 90 per cent in the national capital. Rate of deaths due to coronavirus is declining. In August, the death rate was 1.4 per cent," Kejriwal said during a press conference.