The total number of coronavirus cases in India surged past 10 lakh today. According to data published by news agency Press Trust of India at 9.30 pm, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 10,00,202. India's first case of COVID-19 was detected on January 30 in Kerala. The death toll from the deadly virus crossed 25,000-mark today.

Mahrashtra registered the highest number of caseload in India. The western state recorded the biggest single-day jump of 8,641 new COVID-19 cases today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 2,84,281. The state also registered the most number of coronavirus deaths. According to PTI tally, coronavirus claimed 11,194 lives in Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu reported the second highest COVID-19 cases in India. The deadly virus infected 1,56,369 people in the southern state. After Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, Delhi the most number of coronavirus cases in the country. At least 1,18,645 people were infected by the virus.

Karnataka also witnessed a record surge in COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 tally in the state breached 50,000-mark. At least 4,169 people tested positive for the virus.

According to John Hopkins University, India recorded the third highest COVID-19 caseload in the world. At least 1,966,748 COVID-19 cases were reported worldwide. The United States witnessed the most number of coronavirus cases across the globe. At least 3,499,771 were infected by the novel virus. Brazil saw 1,966,748 cases since the outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak in the country remained 'limited and manageable,' the ministry of health and family welfare said today. The pro-active measures by the central government and the state government managed to decrease the active COVID-19 infections in India, the ministry mentioned in a statement.

"There is a steady increase in the recovered patients and decline in the number of active cases," the health ministry stated. At least 63.25% of the total COVID-19 patients were recovered from the disease. The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients zoomed to 6,12,814, according to the data released by the ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday.





