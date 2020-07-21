Coronavirus cases in India cross 11.5 lakh, over 24,000 patients cured in a day

New coronavirus cases in India rose 37,148 in past 24 hours, pushing its tally past the 11.5 lakh mark today, while the total number of recoveries crossed 7.24 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to the disease rose to 28084 with 587 fatalities reported in one day.

The data updated today showed that the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1155191.

The data updated today showed that the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1155191.

There are 402529 active cases in the country, while 724577 people have recovered and one person has migrated. The recovery rate stands at 62.72%. In past 24 hours, 24,491 patients recovered.

This has further expanded the difference between those who are active COVID patients and the recovered persons by 322048.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,43,81,303 samples have been tested up to July 20 with 3,33,395 samples being tested on Monday.

Meanwhile, AIIMS-Delhi on Monday began recruiting volunteers for conducting human clinical trials of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin.

The premier medical institute's director Dr Randeep Guleria also said that there is not much evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 happening at the national level.

AIIMS-Delhi is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research for Phase I and II randomised, double-blind and placebo-controlled clinical trials of Covaxin.

Across the world, coronavirus cases surged to 14.6 million while deaths climbed to 609,198.

