India's COVID-19 count surged past the grim milestone of 2.75-lakh cases today, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. The states continued to record nearly 10,000 cases even on Tuesday. Maharashtra reported the highest number of fresh infections at 2,259 in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu saw its biggest jump in COVID-19 count on Tuesday. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu were the two states to confirm nearly 45% of total coronavirus cases in India. Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh also registered huge jump in coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 count surged past the grim milestone of 2.75-lakh cases today, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. The states continued to record nearly 10,000 cases even on Tuesday. Maharashtra reported the highest number of fresh infections at 2,259 in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu saw its biggest jump in COVID-19 count on Tuesday. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu were the two states to confirm nearly 45% of total coronavirus cases in India. Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh also registered huge jump in coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The number of deaths from coronavirus pandemic zoomed to 7,745. At least 274 people succumbed to death in last 24 hours. Maharashtra registered the highest number of fatalities in India. The death toll in Gujarat topped 1,300 on Tuesday.

The number of deaths from coronavirus pandemic zoomed to 7,745. At least 274 people succumbed to death in last 24 hours. Maharashtra registered the highest number of fatalities in India. The death toll in Gujarat topped 1,300 on Tuesday. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The total number of active coroanvirus cases in India increased to 133,632. Nearly 48% of total coronavirus cases — nearly 1.35 lakh people — have recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra became the first state in India to report over 90,000 cases. Mumbai alone accounted for over 50,000 COVID-19 patients. The death toll in the state rose to 3,289.

Delhi was the third state to confirm 30,000 coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. At least 1,366 people tested positive for the virus in last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu saw an explosion of fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Over 1,600 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, bringing tally to 34,914.

A top World Health Organization (WHO) official on Tuesday clarified her remarks that transmission of the new coronavirus from asymptomatic carriers was "very rare", citing a "misunderstanding".

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's COVID-19 technical lead, had said that on the basis of studies carried out in several countries, transmission of the virus by an asymptomatic person seemed "very rare".

Liam Smeeth, a clinical epidemiology professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said, "There remains scientific uncertainty, but asymptomatic infection could be around 30% to 50% of cases."