Coronavirus cases in India cross 25 lakh mark. 18 lakh cured, over 6 lakh active
Police personnel wearing protective face masks attend the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Coronavirus cases in India cross 25 lakh mark. 18 lakh cured, over 6 lakh active

1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Staff Writer

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the tally rose to 25,26,193, including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,937 discharged and migrated, and 49,036 deaths.

With an increase of 65,002 COVID-19 cases and 996 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus count in the country crossed 25 lakhs on Saturday.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the pandemic stands at 1,51,865, while 4,01,442 patients have recovered in the state. The toll due to the disease is presently 19,427 in the state.

Active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 53,716, while 2,67,015 patients have been cured and the disease has claimed 5,514 lives in the state.

In Andhra Pradesh, there 89,907 active cases while 1,80,703 patients have been cured so far. The infection, however, has led to the death of 2,475 patients.

In Delhi, there are 11,366 active cases and 1,35,108 recovered patients. The toll due to the disease stands at 4,178.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,85,63,095 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to August 14. Of these, 8,68,679 samples were tested yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that government's roadmap to bring coronavirus vaccine to all Indians in shortest possible time is ready and as soon as scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production.

Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India, he said while delivering Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.

