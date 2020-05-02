India’s total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed the 37,000 mark as states have recorded 2,293 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stand at 37,336 according to the ministry of health and family welfare.

In the past 24 hours, the death toll due to Covid-19 has increased by 71. The virus has already claimed 1,218 lives in the country.

The Indian government extended the lockdown by another two weeks on Friday. The third phase of the lockdown, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has been extended by two weeks. The second phase will end on 3 May. The order was issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

However, the state has provided some relief to districts that aren’t as severely affected by the virus. The green and orange zones have been allowed to resume some non-essential activities.

Maharashtra continued to remain the most-affected Indian state with a total of 11,506 cases. The state registered 26 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Out of the total cases 1,879 have recovered from the disease and a total of 485 have succumbed to it. Gujarat has the second highest number of cases at 4,721 followed by Delhi's 3,738 cases. Gujarat has registered a total of 236 deaths and 735 have recovered from Covid-19.

The country's capital has recorded a total of 61 deaths so far and out of the 3738 positive cases, 1167 have managed to recover from the disease.

The cases in Madhya Pradesh has gone up to 2719, followed by Rajasthan's total cases zooming up to 2,666.

Uttar Pradesh now has a total 2,328 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Tamil Nadu's tally has reached 2,526. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 1,463.

According to the ministry of health and family welfare, the total number of active cases in the country has reached 26,167. A total of 9,950 have recovered in India.

Here's the latest tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in affected states:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1,463

Assam - 43

Bihar - 471

Chandigarh - 88

Chhattisgarh - 43

Delhi - 3,738

Gujarat - 4,721

Haryana - 360

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir -639

Jharkhand - 111

Karnataka - 589

Kerala - 497

Ladakh -22

Madhya Pradesh - 2,719

Maharashtra - 11,506

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 149

Puducherry - 8

Punjab - 480

Rajasthan - 2,666

Tamil Nadu -2,526

Telangana - 1,039

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 58

Uttar Pradesh - 2,328

West Bengal - 795

