Coronavirus cases in India cross 4.4 lakh but over 10,000 recoveries in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 4,40,215 today with 14,933 fresh cases reported in 24 hours. The death toll went up to 14,011 as covid claimed 312 lives in 24 hours. According to figures released today morning, there were 1,78,014 active cases in the country while 2,48,189 have recovered so far. About 11,000 patients recovered in past 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 4,40,215 today with 14,933 fresh cases reported in 24 hours. The death toll went up to 14,011 as covid claimed 312 lives in 24 hours. According to figures released today morning, there were 1,78,014 active cases in the country while 2,48,189 have recovered so far. About 11,000 patients recovered in past 24 hours.

Maharashtra, with 1,35,796 cases, remains the worst affected state, followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu, both with over 60,000 cases.

Maharashtra, with 1,35,796 cases, remains the worst affected state, followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu, both with over 60,000 cases. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The COVID-19 testing infrastructure is being ramped up, the government said. The number of government labs for covid testing has been increased to 723 and private labs has been increased to 262. As of June 22, over 71 lakh samples were tested for coronavirus.

Globally, total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 90 lakh mark while the death toll has risen to 4.71 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization has warned that the pandemic was accelerating as economies reopen. The WHO has called for a rapid increase in production of the steroid dexamethasone, which has been shown to have life-saving potential for critically ill patients.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 48

Andhra Pradesh - 9372

Arunachal Pradesh - 139

Assam - 5586

Bihar - 7825

Chandigarh - 411

Chhattisgarh - 2303

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 91

Delhi - 62655

Goa - 864

Gujarat - 27825

Haryana - 11025

Himachal Pradesh - 727

Jammu and Kashmir - 6088

Jharkhand - 2137

Karnataka - 9399

Kerala - 3310

With 23 lakh cases and 1.2 lakh deaths, the US remains the worst affected country. India has the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the US, Brazil and Russia.

Earlier this week, Delhi surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit by coronavirus among various states and union territories. A high-level committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recommended quarantine of contacts of all COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi and re-mapping of all containment zones to check the rapid spread of the coronavirus infection in the national capital. (With Agency Inputs)