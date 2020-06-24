Coronavirus cases in India cross 4.56 lakh, highest one-day spike in infections

With a record 15,968 coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, the total count in India has risen to 4,56,183. The death toll has gone up to 14,476 as Covid-19 claimed 465 lives in 24 hours. According to Health Ministry figures released today morning, 2,58,684 have recovered so far while there are 1,83,022 active cases in the country. The recovery rate stands at 56.70% in India. About 10,500 patients recovered in past 24 hours.

On Tuesday, medical research body ICMR validated the 1,000th testing laboratory for Covid-19. Out of these 1,000 COVID-19 testing laboratories, 730 are in government setups and 270 laboratories are in the private sector.

On Tuesday, medical research body ICMR validated the 1,000th testing laboratory for Covid-19. Out of these 1,000 COVID-19 testing laboratories, 730 are in government setups and 270 laboratories are in the private sector.

Also, the number of RT-PCR tests for detection of coronavirus crossed the 75.5 lakh mark on Tuesday. As of June 23, a total of 73,52,911 samples have been tested and as many as 2,15,195 samples were tested in a day alone.

Maharashtra has reported 1,39,010 cases, followed by Delhi at 66,602 and Tamil Nadu at 64,603.

Maharashtra has reported 6,531 coronavirus deaths followed by Delhi at 2,301 and Gujarat at 1,710.

Of the 2,415 deaths across the country, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of fatalities at 921, followed by Gujarat (537), Madhya Pradesh (225), West Bengal (198), Rajasthan (117), Delhi (86), Uttar Pradesh (82), Tamil Nadu (61) and Andhra Pradesh (46).

Across the world, the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 92.39 lakh cases while the death toll has risen to 4.76 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University. India is the fourth worst affected country in the world after the US, Brazil and Russia.

The World Health Organization has warned that the pandemic was accelerating as economies reopen. The US has reported about 23.46 lakh cases and 1.21 lakh deaths. Brazil has reported over 11 lakh cases while Russia about 6 lakh cases.

The human trial of Imperial College London's candidate coronavirus vaccine started on Tuesday, the second such trial in the UK. The first candidate vaccine that went for the human trial was from Oxford University. (With Agency Inputs)